Pedestrian ‘critically injured’ after being hit by vehicle in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Colleton County said a man was “critically injured” after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened around 9:49 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 21 just north of Phoenix Circle.

Authorities were told by witnesses that the crash was related to street racing.

The man was taken by private car to Orangeburg where they were met by Orangeburg County EMS who requested a medical helicopter, authorities said.

The man was flown to a trauma center in Columbia where he remains in critical condition, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

