Police searching for persons of interest in King St. assault

Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in an...
Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in an assault case.(Charleston Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in an assault case.

Police say an assault occurred in the area of 565 King St. Sunday.

In reference to that incident, police are looking for a woman with dark brown or black hair who was wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, grey sneakers and a grey purse across her body.

They are also looking for a man with short brown hair who was seen with the woman. Police describe him as wearing a dark grey t-shirt, blue jeans and grey sneakers, holding a grey long-sleeve shirt.

Investigators say the man was observed wearing the grey long-sleeve shirt during the assault.

Police did not release any details about the reported assault.

If you recognized them or have any information on the incident, contact dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843- 554-1111.

