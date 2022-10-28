SC Ports unveils master plan for Union Pier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -- South Carolina Ports held the final of three community engagement meetings Thursday at the Gaillard Center where they shared the working master plan of Union Pier with CEO Barbara Melvin, Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of the design team speaking.

The main principles in the master plan include improving mobility on the peninsula with improved streets, intersections and views to the water. The pier will create a mixed-use neighborhood where the area will blend in with existing buildings in Charleston.

Included in the plan, Union Pier will provide solutions to reduce flooding through a comprehensive stormwater management system. New public parks will offer waterfront access, playgrounds, dog parks and civic spaces.

“It should be seamless. It should be a place when you’re walking down the street that you feel like you haven’t left the city,” Cassie Branham, urban designer at Perkins & Will, said. “It feels like it’s always been there, but it’s done in a way that’s very respectful and also recognizes that this is being built now and not 400 years ago,”

After Thursday’s meeting, the next step will be the City of Charleston’s public approval process. South Carolina Ports Authority President and CEO Barbara Melvin shared the master plan fulfills a longtime dream for the city of Charleston by connecting the waterfront park for people.

“We have a tremendous opportunity together to provide public waterfront access, more green spaces in Charleston, and bring other solutions to the table to long standing problems,” Melvin said.

The community engagement meetings were held to allow community members to provide feedback on exactly what the future of the pier should look like. Over 700 community members attended throughout, expressing concerns and needs.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said the rebuilding of Union Pier is an exciting opportunity for Charleston and it can be transformational for the city.

“This is the opportunity to do some affordable housing in the heart of our city. By affordable. I mean for folks that have normal working jobs in our city like police officers and teachers, offering an array of residential product so that we have a good diverse mix of families, workers and citizens that can live in in this Union Pier development,” Tecklenburg said.

Another designer at Perkins & Will, Jeff Williams, explained they are determined to keep the downtown Charleston skyline unchanged when developing the pier.

“It’s our intention to extend that fabric in the most responsible way. Giving access to the waterfront and growing the city in a way that grows with the DNA of Charleston, as well as adding new elements to the city, new landmarks, new views, and new experiences,” Williams said.

The 70-acre site sits between Market and Laurens streets. Earlier this year, South Carolina Ports Authority announced they would not extend the pier’s homeport contract for Carnival Cruise Line beyond 2024, meaning at that point, Charleston would no longer be a home port for the cruise line.

The Union Pier construction and development will not begin until the plans are approved by the city. The current master plan is subject to change depending on feedback. To share feedback or comments on plans for Union Pier, visit Union Pier’s website.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.