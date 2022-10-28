Three community gardens are coming to Tri-County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident United Way is an organization whose mission is to be a catalyst for community transformation.

Officials say one of the latest ways they plan to meet this goal is by increasing access to fresh produce in communities that lack these resources.

Trident United Way’s Health Program Manager Joey Current says three community gardens are in the plan to be placed in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester County.

Supplies, training, and expertise needed to grow fruits and veggies will be provided by the organization. Current says all they are looking for are three groups with a passion for community who will sustain the gardens.

Each group will nominate a community garden coordinator who will be tasked with organizing volunteers and making sure the produce goes back to the communities that need it.

“We will be the convener for that group to provide that support and expertise. So, we aren’t going anywhere. We are going to help support these gardens and this particular initiative to get everything going, and to have the gardens growing is about two years,” Current says.

Trident United Way is hosting a virtual information session Friday at 3 p.m. to provide additional information and details on who is eligible to apply.

Applications open Tuesday and the three groups will be selected in February. The gardens are expected to be built by October 2023.

Click here to access the virtual information session and here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.