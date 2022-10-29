SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash

A portion of Central Avenue was shut down after a crash Friday night in Summerville.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Central Avenue was shut down after a crash Friday night in Summerville.

Summerville Communication Center officials say Central Avenue at West Carolina Avenue was shut down just before 7 p.m.

A car ended up flipping over in the crash.

The details of the crash are limited. This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road...
Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man
The Summerville Police Department has identified the suspect in a shooting that happened...
Authorities identify suspect in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a chase involving a stolen car ended with the...
Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree
Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says traffic is being redirected after a person was hit...
FIRST ALERT: Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Ravenel; traffic redirected
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Ravenel; traffic redirected
Supplies, training, and expertise needed to grow fruits and veggies will be provided by the...
Three community gardens coming to Tri-County