SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cloudy and cool weekend with a few showers!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cool spell continues this weekend before a warm up comes our way early next week. An are of low pressure offshore and high pressure over New England have placed our area under a cool wedge of Fall air as we wrap up the month of October. Clouds will be locked in today with a northeasterly breeze. Temperatures only rise a few degrees this afternoon, into the mid to upper 60s. Patchy drizzle will be possible at any point in the day. A similar setup Sunday with a few showers but we should see some sunshine, highs will be in the low 70s. A bigger jump in temperatures will come on Halloween as our next cold front nears the area. A few showers are going to be a possibility on Monday. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Halloween with a mild evening for trick-or-treating.

TODAY: Cloudy & Cool. Patchy Drizzle. High 66, Low 58.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Isolated Rain. High 71, Low 60.

HALLOWEEN: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 78, Low 63.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 80, Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 78, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75, Low 59.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
Woman turns 7-Eleven stop into $10 million Powerball prize
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality following a traffic stop in...
Man dies after jumping from overpass onto I-26 during traffic stop, deputies say
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a chase involving a stolen car ended with the...
Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree
A car is upside down following a crash in Summerville Friday night.
Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash
Delivery driver Robert “Logan” Traynham was shot and killed on the night of Oct. 27, 2021,...
West Ashley pizzeria remembers employee killed in armed robbery

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast, Friday night
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast