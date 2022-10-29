Cloudy and cool weekend with a few showers!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cool spell continues this weekend before a warm up comes our way early next week. An are of low pressure offshore and high pressure over New England have placed our area under a cool wedge of Fall air as we wrap up the month of October. Clouds will be locked in today with a northeasterly breeze. Temperatures only rise a few degrees this afternoon, into the mid to upper 60s. Patchy drizzle will be possible at any point in the day. A similar setup Sunday with a few showers but we should see some sunshine, highs will be in the low 70s. A bigger jump in temperatures will come on Halloween as our next cold front nears the area. A few showers are going to be a possibility on Monday. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Halloween with a mild evening for trick-or-treating.

TODAY: Cloudy & Cool. Patchy Drizzle. High 66, Low 58.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Isolated Rain. High 71, Low 60.

HALLOWEEN: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 78, Low 63.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 80, Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 78, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75, Low 59.

