Crash temporarily closes I-26 W; lanes back open, highway patrol says

A crash closed the westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 209 Friday night.
A crash closed the westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 209 Friday night.(MGN)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash closed the westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 209 Friday night.

The westbound lanes of I-26 temporarily closed near Ashley Phosphate, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The Highway Patrol says the crash has been moved off the interstate, and all lanes are back open.

Troopers in the area report injuries, however the extent is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

