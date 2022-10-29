Female Veteran nonprofit hosts first fundraiser to help an ‘underserved population’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A female Veteran-focused organization hosted its first fundraiser on Saturday to bring the community together and spread more awareness about the nonprofit.

She’s the Veteran was started in 2020 by Army Veteran and founder Brooke Jackson Kahn. She wanted to give female Veterans a place to find mental health resources and a community that understands each other.

“It was really important for me to kind of approach this underserved population and do something for them,” Kahn said.

There are over 45,000 women Veterans in the state of South Carolina, and they estimate up to 15,000 are in Charleston County alone. The organization has already served 500 women Veterans this year and hopes to serve 1,500 next year.

Active-duty women are asked to join too, not just Veterans. Kahn said this is not about waiting till your service is done to get help.

“Everybody’s just been shocked, number one, that there have not been more resources for them in this state and in this area in Charleston,” Kahn said. “People have been surprised at how many women Veterans need something like this and that there’s such a lack of resources and community for them to plug into.”

Angie Powers is still serving in the Army Reserve and joined She’s the Veteran when the organization first started. She shared how female Veterans often feel invisible in the community.

“It gives us a time to just honor our service,” Powers said. “We rose and served our country and just being able to come together and share those experiences is very unique to a female Veteran. It’s meant so much and watching this organization grow and participating with the events; it’s probably one of the most rewarding things I’ve done in my life.”

She’s the Veteran meets virtually once every month and gathers for a skill-based activity each month.

“Everything’s a little bit different every month, but they get a chance to plug into the events specifically only for women Veterans, no spouses or children,” Kahn said. “It really gives them a chance to take that mental health break and take all the hats off and enjoy their time out there.”

The nonprofit hosted Touch-A-Truck and Firefighter Chili Cookout fundraiser on Saturday at Moultrie Middle School where military and law enforcement vehicles were parked for kids to explore. Kahn said the goal of the fundraiser was to bring a new event to the area as well as to raise money for the organization.

To learn more about the nonprofit, donate or join, visit shestheveteran.org.

