High school football playoff match ups set
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The postseason kicks off in high school football on Friday and the 1st round match ups were released on Saturday morning.
5-A
West Ashley at Goose Creek
Chapin at Ft. Dorchester
Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay
Conway at Summerville
Wando at Lexington
Berkeley at St. James
Stratford at Sumter
4-A
York at James Island
Beckham at Hartsville
3-A
Lower Richland at Philip Simmons
Hanahan at Brookland Cayce
2-A
Lee Central at Oceanside Collegiate
Kingstree at Timberland
Lake Marion at Woodland
Bishop England at Barnwell
1-A
East Clarendon at Cross
Scotts Branch at Baptist Hill
St. John’s at Carvers Bay
Military Magnet at Johnsonville
SCISA 4-A
Porter Gaud at Heathwood Hall
SCISA 3-A
First Baptist at Pinewood Prep
SCISA 2-A
Northside Christian at Colleton Prep
SCISA 1-A
Patrick Henry at St. John’s Christian
