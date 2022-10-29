High school football playoff match ups set

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The postseason kicks off in high school football on Friday and the 1st round match ups were released on Saturday morning.

5-A

West Ashley at Goose Creek

Chapin at Ft. Dorchester

Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay

Conway at Summerville

Wando at Lexington

Berkeley at St. James

Stratford at Sumter

4-A

York at James Island

Beckham at Hartsville

3-A

Lower Richland at Philip Simmons

Hanahan at Brookland Cayce

2-A

Lee Central at Oceanside Collegiate

Kingstree at Timberland

Lake Marion at Woodland

Bishop England at Barnwell

1-A

East Clarendon at Cross

Scotts Branch at Baptist Hill

St. John’s at Carvers Bay

Military Magnet at Johnsonville

SCISA 4-A

Porter Gaud at Heathwood Hall

SCISA 3-A

First Baptist at Pinewood Prep

SCISA 2-A

Northside Christian at Colleton Prep

SCISA 1-A

Patrick Henry at St. John’s Christian

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.