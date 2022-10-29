Kintner sets school record against Samford

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel’s Colby Kintner set a new school record by connecting on a 56-yard field goal in the Bulldogs 38-3 setback against No. 13 Samford Saturday afternoon at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

Game Information

Score: Samford 38, The Citadel 3

Records: Samford (7-1, 5-0), The Citadel (2-6, 2-4)

Location: Johnson Hagood Stadium (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Samford leads 9-7

How it Happened

Samford got on the board on their opening possession as Michael Heirs hit DJ Rias for a 13-yard touchdown.

Samford added to its lead early in the second quarter on a 21-yard Hiers touchdown pass to Kendall Watson.

Samford added a touchdown right before the half on a one-yard touchdown run from Jaylan Thomas.

Samford reached the end zone again midway through the third quarter on a six-yard pass from Hiers to Chandler Smith.

Zach Williams added to the lead with a 22-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

Samford closed out the scoring with a 53-yard fumble return from Trey Elston in the game’s final minutes.

Inside the Box Score

Colby Kintner’s 56-yard field goal in the second quarter broke the school record that stood since 1984.

The previous record was 53 yards set by Greg Davis twice in 1984. Davis hit from 53 yards against Presbyterian and Western Carolina.

The Southern Conference record is 57 yards.

The Citadel rushed for 255 yards on 65 attempts.

Johnny Crawford III led the way with 86 yards on 14 carries, all in the second half.

Graeson Underwood added 68 yards on 21 attempts.

Christian Hilton led the receivers with three catches for 28 yards.

The Bulldogs possessed the ball for 38:07, including 12:43 in the first quarter.

The Citadel opened the game with a 15-play drive that took 8:51 off the clock.

Hasan Black led the defense with 10 tackles, inside five solo stops.

Dominick Poole added eight tackles.

Brian Horn finished with seven tackles, while also forcing a fumble and recovering the fumble.

Marquise Blount posted 1.5 sacks.

Up Next

The Bulldogs welcome Chattanooga to Johnson Hagood Stadium for Homecoming on Nov. 5. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

