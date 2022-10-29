SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26 had active arrest warrants, deputies say

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fatality following a traffic stop in Charleston County.
By Marissa Lute and Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man who jumped off an overpass during a late-night traffic stop died after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-26.

Deputies called in agents with the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident, which began at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday when a Charleston County deputy made a traffic stop. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations and stopped on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass above I-26 in North Charleston.

“During the stop, a passenger ran across traffic lanes to the side of the overpass,” Knapp said. “The man jumped off the overpass and landed in the westbound lanes of I-26, where he was struck by several vehicles.”

Deputies determined that the man had active arrest warrants. Deputies have not provided details on the charges listed in the warrants.

Knapp said deputies called SLED in to investigate after consulting with the Highway Patrol.

The westbound lanes of I-26 were temporarily shut down while EMS responded. They pronounced the man dead at the scene, deputies said.

Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed until about 6 a.m., Knapp said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car is upside down following a crash in Summerville Friday night.
Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
Woman turns 7-Eleven stop into $10 million Powerball prize
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a chase involving a stolen car ended with the...
Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says traffic is being redirected after a person was hit...
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Ravenel

Latest News

Ladles Soups' West Ashley location will close on Tuesday, according to a post on the store's...
West Ashley restaurant announces plans to shut down after 15 years
Deputies responded at approximately 7:15 p.m. to Highway 17 near Edwards Drive where the victim...
Pedestrian fatally struck near Ravenel, deputies investigating
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man dies after jumping from overpass onto I-26 during traffic stop, deputies say
Committee members gathered Friday evening at the Gillard Center for the first time since 2020...
‘This is going to help improve accessibility’: Disability commission gathers for first time since pandemic