Pedestrian fatally struck near Ravenel, deputies investigating

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a crash Friday night killed a pedestrian who was standing in the road at the time of the incident.

Deputies responded at approximately 7:15 p.m. to Highway 17 near Edwards Drive where the victim had been struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead.

Investigators determined that a Chevrolet SUV was heading south on Highway 17 when it struck the pedestrian, who was standing in the road, Knapp said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

The sheriff’s office’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating. No charges have been filed.

