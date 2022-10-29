SC Lottery
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Ravenel

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says traffic is being redirected after a person was hit on Highway 17 at Edwards Drive in the Ravenel area.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says traffic was redirected after a person was hit on Highway 17 at Edwards Drive in the Ravenel area.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says a pedestrian is seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle going southbound on Highway 17.

Authorities responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m.

Deputies are investigating, they say the driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

