Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says traffic was redirected after a person was hit on Highway 17 at Edwards Drive in the Ravenel area.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says a pedestrian is seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle going southbound on Highway 17.

Authorities responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m.

Southbound Highway 17 at Edwards Drive in the Ravenel area is closed for a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that was reported around 7:15 p.m. Deputies are investigating. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/vgg3vML8Az — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) October 28, 2022

Deputies are investigating, they say the driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

