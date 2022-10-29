SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Teacher with alleged ‘kill list’ agrees to no-contact order

a
a(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school.

Twenty-five-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo of Griffith signed a no-contact order Friday without objection when she appeared wearing a green jail uniform in Lake Superior Court with her attorney.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports a judge affirmed Carrasquillo’s not guilty plea to one felony count of intimidation.

Carrasquillo is being held with a bond set at $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash. Court records say Carrasquillo communicated “a threat to commit murder” on Oct. 12.

A teacher is in police custody after telling a student she had a "kill list" for students and staff at her school. (WLS)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality following a traffic stop in...
Man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26 had active arrest warrants, deputies say
A car is upside down following a crash in Summerville Friday night.
Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
Woman turns 7-Eleven stop into $10 million Powerball prize
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a chase involving a stolen car ended with the...
Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says traffic is being redirected after a person was hit...
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Ravenel

Latest News

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
At least 9 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea, officials say
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality following a traffic stop in...
Man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26 had active arrest warrants, deputies say