Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash

It happened on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle at 1:10 a.m.
It happened on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle at 1:10 a.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after an early Saturday morning crash in Summerville.

It happened on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle at 1:10 a.m.

A 2017 Dodge truck traveling west ran off the right side of the road. The truck hit a fence, then a building and eventually hit a tree, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Pye says this crash is still under investigation.

