1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting, deputies say

It happened on Bertha Lane; deputies have not said the exact time the incident took place.
It happened on Bertha Lane; deputies have not said the exact time the incident took place.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are investigating a Saturday shooting on the inland side of Pawleys Island.

It happened on Bertha Lane; deputies have not said the exact time the incident took place.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley said a man was injured and taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting.

“There is no further threat to the public,” Lesley said. “More information will be released when it becomes available.”

The sheriff’s office did not say whether or not they have identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 843-546-5102.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

