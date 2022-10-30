1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are investigating a Saturday shooting on the inland side of Pawleys Island.

It happened on Bertha Lane; deputies have not said the exact time the incident took place.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley said a man was injured and taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting.

“There is no further threat to the public,” Lesley said. “More information will be released when it becomes available.”

The sheriff’s office did not say whether or not they have identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 843-546-5102.

