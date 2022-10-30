SC Lottery
4 teens wounded in early-morning shooting at Charleston apartment complex

Police say four people, at least two believed to be children, were wounded early Sunday morning in the shooting.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded early Sunday morning to a shooting that sent four teenagers to the hospital.

Police said the victims of the shooting are 15, 17, 18 and 19 years old. Three of them are male and one is female, Sgt. Lee Mixon said.

Police responded at 3:24 a.m. to the Orleans Gardens Apartments in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive after several 911 calls about a shooting.

EMS took all four to the hospital and all were in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 8430743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111..

