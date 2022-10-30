4 wounded in early-morning shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded early Sunday morning to a shooting that sent four people to the hospital.

At least two of the victims are believed to be children, but as of Sunday morning, authorities had not confirmed the exact ages of the victims, Sgt. Lee Mixon said.

Police responded at 3:24 a.m. to the Orleans Gardens Apartments in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive after several 911 calls about a shooting.

Officers found three males and one female all suffering gunshot wounds, Mixon said.

EMS took all four to the hospital and all were in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 8430743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111..

