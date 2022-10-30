Charleston County fire leaves 2 displaced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of two is without a home after a Saturday afternoon fire in the Hollywood area, according to the American Red Cross.

The fire happened at a home on Dixie Plantation Road, and it caused damage to the house.

It left two people in need of immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter. The Red Cross says they are providing financial assistance to help with those needs along with referrals to other resources.

“Every day, people’s lives are devastated by home fires — a threat that’s increasing as winter approaches,” Rod Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer of the Red Cross of South Carolina, said. “Help keep your family safe now by taking simple steps to make your home safer.”

The Red Cross is offering these tips on how to stay safe from home fires:

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY:

Place smoke alarms on each level of your home , including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms . If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced.

Include at least two ways to exit every room in your home in your escape plan.

Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark, where everyone knows to meet.

Tailor your escape plan to everyone’s needs in your household. If you are deaf or hard of hearing, install strobe lights and bed-shaker alarms to help alert you to a fire.

Officials from the organization also say there are ways to help families affected by fires.

HOW TO HELP: Help families get back on their feet by giving the gift of a second chance. Gifts from Hometown Heroes provide financial assistance so families can pay for their immediate needs, such as food, clothes, personal care items and a safe place to stay. Become a Hometown Hero by clicking here or visiting www.redcross.org/HometownHero.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.