Colleton County High School mourns student, band member

Colleton County High School’s band says one of its student members died unexpectedly.
Colleton County High School’s band says one of its student members died unexpectedly.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County High School’s band says one of its student members died unexpectedly.

The school’s Band of Blue Facebook page identified the student as Delaine Ford, a senior and a band captain.

Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave released the following statement Sunday morning:

On behalf of the Colleton County School District we are deeply moved emotionally by the lost of one of our students. Our entire system will truly miss Delani. She was an outstanding friend, student and musician.  We also send our most sincere condolences to her family and let them know our prayers for comfort and peace are with them.

We will provide support to our students, teachers and staff through this difficult time.

A post on the band’s Facebook page asked the community to keep the family, friends and faculty “uplifted during this most difficult time.”

“We are deeply saddened by her death and send our condolences to her family and friends,” the post states, adding that Colleton County School District officials will offer support and grief counseling to students and faculty.

On last evening we received sad news that one of our Colleton County High School students, Delaine Ford, a Senior and a...

Posted by Colleton County High School Band of Blue on Sunday, October 30, 2022

