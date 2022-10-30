SC Lottery
Coroner IDs man killed in Georgetown Co. log truck crash

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died Thursday after a crash near the Nesmith area.

Edwin Morris, 57, of Nesmith, died of natural causes, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

Morris suffered a “medical event” on SC 41 just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station, and that led to the deadly single-vehicle crash, Ridgeway said.

Initially, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that at 11 a.m. the driver of a 2009 tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road to avoid colliding with a vehicle stopped in the road, Master Trooper Brian Lee said. The tractor-trailer overturned, and the driver was killed, Lee said.

Crews with the Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to the incident and said that an overturned log truck closed part of Highway 512 for some time on Thursday.

