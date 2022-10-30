SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies release checklist for safe trick-or-treating

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As children prepare for trick-or-treating, law enforcement officials across the state are hoping families will take precautions to avoid unintended scares on Halloween.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says registered sex offenders who are currently on probation or parole are not allowed to participate in trick-or-treating activities and must turn off their exterior lights, remain inside from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Halloween.

“They cannot answer the door, wear costumes, pass out candy or go trick-or-treating,” the post states. “Other sex offenders generally don’t fall under these restrictions. They can decorate their homes, go to parties and pass out candy.”

More than 19,000 registered sex offenders live in South Carolina, nearly 900 of whom are in Charleston County, the post states.

Deputies released a checklist for parents:

  • Before trick-or-treating, check the State Law Enforcement Division sex offender registry for nearby offenders.
  • Minors should be accompanied by a responsible adult.
  • Know where your children are, who they’re with, and have a way to contact them.
  • Add reflective tape to costumes or carry a flashlight or glowstick.
  • Stay on the sidewalk and watch for traffic.
  • Check candy for suspicious items before digging in.

Parents who still have questions can call the Charleston County Sex Offender Registry at 843-529-5356.

More than 19,000 registered sex offenders live in South Carolina, nearly 900 of whom are in Charleston County. Every...

Posted by Charleston County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality following a traffic stop in...
Man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26 had active arrest warrants, deputies say
Ladles Soups' West Ashley location will close on Thursday, according to a post on the store's...
West Ashley restaurant announces plans to shut down after 15 years
A car is upside down following a crash in Summerville Friday night.
Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash
Deputies responded at approximately 7:15 p.m. to Highway 17 near Edwards Drive where the victim...
Pedestrian fatally struck near Ravenel, deputies investigating
It happened on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle at 1:10 a.m.
Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash

Latest News

Charleston Police responded early Sunday morning to a shooting that sent four people to the...
4 wounded in early-morning shooting at Charleston apartment complex
Source; Live 5
VIDEO: 4 injured in early-morning shooting at Charleston apartment complex
She's the Veteran Founder Brooke Jackson Kahn was at a fundraiser on Saturday.
Female Veteran nonprofit hosts first fundraiser to help an ‘underserved population’
A total of 57 golf carts paraded around the streets surrounding the IOP rec center in different...
Ghosts, ghouls & golf carts: Isle of Palms hosts Halloween parade, carnival