Deputies release checklist for safe trick-or-treating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As children prepare for trick-or-treating, law enforcement officials across the state are hoping families will take precautions to avoid unintended scares on Halloween.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says registered sex offenders who are currently on probation or parole are not allowed to participate in trick-or-treating activities and must turn off their exterior lights, remain inside from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Halloween.

“They cannot answer the door, wear costumes, pass out candy or go trick-or-treating,” the post states. “Other sex offenders generally don’t fall under these restrictions. They can decorate their homes, go to parties and pass out candy.”

More than 19,000 registered sex offenders live in South Carolina, nearly 900 of whom are in Charleston County, the post states.

Deputies released a checklist for parents:

Before trick-or-treating, check the State Law Enforcement Division sex offender registry for nearby offenders.

Minors should be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Know where your children are, who they’re with, and have a way to contact them.

Add reflective tape to costumes or carry a flashlight or glowstick.

Stay on the sidewalk and watch for traffic.

Check candy for suspicious items before digging in.

Parents who still have questions can call the Charleston County Sex Offender Registry at 843-529-5356.

