Dorchester Co. and community center partner for Christmas toy drive

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Dorchester County are teaming up to bring Christmas toys to children throughout the area.

Starting on Nov. 1 until Dec. 17, the Community Resource Center and Dorchester County Government will partner for the first-ever Do More Christmas Toy Drive.

Over 200 collection boxes will be placed at county government buildings, fire stations, libraries and businesses for residents to drop off new, unwrapped toys.

Community Resource Center Founder Louis Smith said the collection boxes will be at as many locations throughout the county as possible.

“The county has given us the building to house the toys as well the day we have to wrap them,” Smith said. “So, it’s going to be a beautiful, joyous occasion; all of us getting together to put a smile on a child’s face.”

Five years ago, the Community Resource Center started the Christmas toy drive, giving away 2,500 toys in 2021. Now that the toy drive will be in partnership with the county, they hope to collect 5,000 toys this year.

Hunter Jackson works with the community by running the “Friendly Downtown Summerville” Facebook group. Due to his involvement, Jackson met Smith and is now working to inform the community about the toy drive.

“It’s been absolutely outstanding,” Jackson said. “People that don’t have two pennies rubbing together, wanting to make Christmas better for another child. I’ll be honest, we’re a Jewish family and we are stepping in. Everybody wants this to happen because the holidays are a special time of year for everyone.”

Both Jackson and Smith shared how important the toy drive is especially after the pandemic and with inflation making it more difficult to afford Christmas gifts.

“As a father of a special needs son, we see that need firsthand,” Jackson said. “I don’t care if you make $100,000 a year. There are things that happen in life that you can’t afford certain things. With this, we’re able to ease that burden on mom and dad a little bit, making their Christmas a little bit better by making their little ones Christmas even greater.”

For more information or to register your child for Christmas gifts, please visit crcsummerville.com or call the Community Resource Center at 843-499-9498.

“What is beautiful is the whole area coming together to make something happen,” Smith said. “That’s communities working together.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.