Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Williamsburg County

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County and Kingstree Fire Departments are warning consumers not to use kerosene purchased at a Kingstree business.

The departments received information that kerosene sold at Tanners Money Saver, located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree is contaminated, Williamsburg County Fire Capt. William Horton said.

He said anyone who purchased kerosene from the store since Monday should not use it.

“If you have put any of the kerosene in your heater already, do not try to use the heater,” Horton said. “Take the heater outside and leave it!”

Officials have not provided additional details on the nature of the contamination.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

