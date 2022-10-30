SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ghosts, ghouls & golf carts: Isle of Palms hosts Halloween parade, carnival

A total of 57 golf carts paraded around the streets surrounding the IOP rec center in different...
A total of 57 golf carts paraded around the streets surrounding the IOP rec center in different themes ranging from the Wizard of Oz to Ghostbusters to It's a Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Golf carts were not just hitting the fairways on Saturday on Isle of Palms; they were hitting the streets dressed up for Halloween.

The Isle of Palms Recreation Center hosted its annual Halloween Golf Cart Parade and Carnival. This event started when COVID-19 hit to help with social distancing.

Now, the event is a tradition on the island because of how much people loved it the first year.

A total of 57 golf carts paraded around the streets surrounding the rec center in different themes ranging from the “Wizard of Oz “to “Ghostbusters” to “It’s a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

All the participants matched their golf carts’ theme in elaborate costumes as they handed out candy to kids. The carts finished their drive off at a drive-thru haunted house.

“There’s been a lot of new people moving to the island, so they’re participating and hearing about it,” Karrie Farrell, assistant recreation director at IOP Rec Center, said. “We had a group of women that came up here earlier this week that are just here this week. They’re on vacation. And they saw the sign and made sure to come talk to us, so we’re getting them involved. So, it’s just open.”

The top three winners of the best golf cart were given gift cards to Lowcountry businesses. For more information on the event click, here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality following a traffic stop in...
Man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26 had active arrest warrants, deputies say
Ladles Soups' West Ashley location will close on Thursday, according to a post on the store's...
West Ashley restaurant announces plans to shut down after 15 years
A car is upside down following a crash in Summerville Friday night.
Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
Woman turns 7-Eleven stop into $10 million Powerball prize
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a chase involving a stolen car ended with the...
Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree

Latest News

She's the Veteran Founder Brooke Jackson Kahn was at a fundraiser on Saturday.
Female Veteran nonprofit hosts first fundraiser to help an ‘underserved population’
It happened on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle at 1:10 a.m.
Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
Ladles Soups' West Ashley location will close on Thursday, according to a post on the store's...
West Ashley restaurant announces plans to shut down after 15 years
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality following a traffic stop in...
Man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26 had active arrest warrants, deputies say