SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Oldest map of the stars discovered under Christian manuscript

Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript.
Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript.(Museum of the Bible)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers have discovered what is believed to be the oldest map of the stars.

Archivists uncovered the long-lost historical relic hidden underneath a Christian manuscript, according to the Museum of the Bible.

The museum said it identified the map as belonging to the ancient astronomer Hipparchus, who is considered to be the father of trigonometry.

The more than 2,000-year old map was discovered on a piece of re-used parchment using multispectral imaging.

More information about the map’s discovery can be found in “The Journal for the History of Astronomy.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality following a traffic stop in...
Man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26 had active arrest warrants, deputies say
Ladles Soups' West Ashley location will close on Thursday, according to a post on the store's...
West Ashley restaurant announces plans to shut down after 15 years
Charleston Police responded early Sunday morning to a shooting that sent four people to the...
4 wounded in early-morning shooting at Charleston apartment complex
A car is upside down following a crash in Summerville Friday night.
Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash
It happened on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle at 1:10 a.m.
Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash

Latest News

ARCHIVO - La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi...
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking...
Parking lot shootout in Florida leaves 1 dead, 8 wounded
Election manager Gail Davis cuts out the "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers to present the...
Abortion access could hinge on state election results
Colleton County High School’s band says one of its student members died unexpectedly.
Colleton County High School mourns student, band member