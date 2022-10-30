Staying cloudy and cool today, but we’ll start to warm up!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cool spell continues today before a warmup comes our way early next week. High pressure over New England has placed our area under a cool wedge of Fall air as we wrap up the month of October. As a result look for more of the same today, cloudy and cool with patchy drizzle at any point in the day. A few showers are going to be a possibility on Monday as well thanks to an approaching cold front. Much warmer for Halloween ahead of the front, highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with a mild evening for trick-or-treating. High temperatures will then drop back into the mid to upper 70s through the end of the week and into the weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy & Cool. Patchy Drizzle. High 68, Low 62.

HALLOWEEN: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 79, Low 64.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81, Low 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 77, Low 59.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75, Low 57.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77, Low 58.

