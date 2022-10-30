SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

By Chris Anderson and Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio.

Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.

The first crews to the scene found the fully-involved tanker upside-down on the highway.

First responders pronounced the male truck driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, dead at the scene.

Video obtained through a public records request to the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the explosion as it happened.

WOIO reported both directions of State Route 8 were closed for several hours due to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality following a traffic stop in...
Man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26 had active arrest warrants, deputies say
Ladles Soups' West Ashley location will close on Thursday, according to a post on the store's...
West Ashley restaurant announces plans to shut down after 15 years
Charleston Police responded early Sunday morning to a shooting that sent four people to the...
4 teens wounded in early-morning shooting at Charleston apartment complex
A car is upside down following a crash in Summerville Friday night.
Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash
Colleton County High School’s band says one of its student members died unexpectedly.
Colleton County High School mourns student, band member

Latest News

"Black Adam" slumped in its sophomore weekend, but still easily topped "Ticket to Paradise" and...
‘Black Adam’ takes top spot at box office again
"Black Adam" slumped in its sophomore weekend, but still easily topped "Ticket to Paradise" and...
Box Office: Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam" still rules theater
Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon.
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
ARCHIVO - La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi...
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo