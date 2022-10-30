SC Lottery
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years

Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon.
Caroline's Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon.

“Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post states. “We’ve appreciated your continued support over these years!”

The post also states that the restaurant has some events still planned before closing, including Drag and Dance on Fridays, Yaasss Queen Bingo on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and a “last huzzah” party on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Another restaurant in West Ashley also announced this week that they plan to close.

