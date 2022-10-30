SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $825M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in its history.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and 5th largest in U.S. history. Its estimated cash value is about $410 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality following a traffic stop in...
Man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26 had active arrest warrants, deputies say
Ladles Soups' West Ashley location will close on Thursday, according to a post on the store's...
West Ashley restaurant announces plans to shut down after 15 years
A car is upside down following a crash in Summerville Friday night.
Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash
Deputies responded at approximately 7:15 p.m. to Highway 17 near Edwards Drive where the victim...
Pedestrian fatally struck near Ravenel, deputies investigating
Detail view of an NFL football held in the snapping position by Tennessee Titans offensive...
Lowcountry High School Football scores - Week 10

Latest News

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates a double play to end the top of the...
Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died Thursday following a...
Coroner IDs man who died after Georgetown Co. log truck crash
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
She's the Veteran Founder Brooke Jackson Kahn was at a fundraiser on Saturday.
Female Veteran nonprofit hosts first fundraiser to help an ‘underserved population’
A total of 57 golf carts paraded around the streets surrounding the IOP rec center in different...
Ghosts, ghouls & golf carts: Isle of Palms hosts Halloween parade, carnival