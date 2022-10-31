Coroner identifies victim in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man as the victim of a deadly shooting outside of a hotel Wednesday night.

Michael Britt, from California, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says officers were called to the Hampton Inn around 9:13 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the gunshot victim on the sidewalk near the entrance of the hotel. Police say the victim had a California driver’s license.

A witness gave police a description of the suspect and said he chased after him after the incident, authorities say.

Police say a K9 helped them locate the suspect at a nearby business in Azalea Square. The suspect’s gun, ammunition and clothing were also found.

Michael Terrell Profit, 32, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. (Berkeley County Detention Center)

Michael Terrell Profit, 32, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Profit was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.