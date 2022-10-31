SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies victim in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting

The Summerville Police Department has identified the suspect in a shooting that happened outside a hotel Wednesday night.
By Marissa Lute and Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man as the victim of a deadly shooting outside of a hotel Wednesday night.

Michael Britt, from California, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says officers were called to the Hampton Inn around 9:13 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the gunshot victim on the sidewalk near the entrance of the hotel. Police say the victim had a California driver’s license.

A witness gave police a description of the suspect and said he chased after him after the incident, authorities say.

Police say a K9 helped them locate the suspect at a nearby business in Azalea Square. The suspect’s gun, ammunition and clothing were also found.

Michael Terrell Profit, 32, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during...
Michael Terrell Profit, 32, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.(Berkeley County Detention Center)

Michael Terrell Profit, 32, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Profit was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police responded early Sunday morning to a shooting that sent four people to the...
4 teens wounded in early-morning shooting at Charleston apartment complex
Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon.
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
Colleton County High School’s band says one of its student members died unexpectedly.
Colleton County High School mourns student, band member
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 56-year-old man who deputies say jumped...
Coroner IDs man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

Latest News

The Berkeley County Coroner says a 22-year-old died as a result of a Saturday morning crash.
Driver identified in single-vehicle Berkeley County crash
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 56-year-old man who deputies say jumped...
Coroner IDs man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. and community center partner for Christmas toy drive
Saturday, CARTA and Keep Charleston Beautiful are encouraging the community to come out and...
Volunteers needed for clean-up event along downtown bus route