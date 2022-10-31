SC Lottery
Coroner IDs man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fatality following a traffic stop in Charleston County.
By Marissa Lute and Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 56-year-old man who deputies say jumped off an overpass during a late-night traffic stop Friday and was struck by multiple vehicles on I-26.

Kelvin Cole, from Johns Island, died at approximately 10:40 p.m. from injuries sustained during the accident, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Charleston County deputies called in agents with the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident, which began at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday when a Charleston County deputy made a traffic stop. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations and stopped on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass above I-26 in North Charleston.

“During the stop, a passenger ran across traffic lanes to the side of the overpass,” Knapp said. “The man jumped off the overpass and landed in the westbound lanes of I-26, where he was struck by several vehicles.”

Deputies determined that the man had active arrest warrants. Deputies have not provided details on the charges listed in the warrants.

Knapp said deputies called SLED in to investigate after consulting with the Highway Patrol.

The westbound lanes of I-26 were temporarily shut down while EMS responded. They pronounced the man dead at the scene, deputies said.

Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed until about 6 a.m., Knapp said.

