Deputies investigate Sunday night shooting in Hollywood

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday night.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday night.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) -The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday night.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said the man reported walking on Storage Road near Highway 162 when a vehicle drove up and someone shot him from behind.

The man was driven to Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital just after 10 p.m. Sunday by his girlfriend, Knapp said. The man was then transferred to MUSC with multiple gunshot wounds that were considered serious but not life-threatening, Knapp said.

“Deputies canvassed the area near the reported scene of the incident, but they could not immediately locate evidence of a shooting,” Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies were working to determine is the shooting was linked to another shooting that took place Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

