Deputies: Teen shot in hand near Hollywood Saturday night

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old was shot in the hand in Hollywood Saturday night.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says the boy showed up just after 8 p.m. Saturday at a fire station on Highway 174 and was transported by EMS to MUSC for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on his left hand.

The victim told deputies he was walking on Highway 162 when he heard gunshots and was shot in the hand.

“Deputies found evidence of a shooting along Highway 162 west of the Highway 165 intersection,” Knapp said

Deputies are working to determine if the shooting is related to a different shooting that occurred Sunday night.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

