Driver identified in single-vehicle Berkeley County crash

The Berkeley County Coroner says a 22-year-old died as a result of a Saturday morning crash.
The Berkeley County Coroner says a 22-year-old died as a result of a Saturday morning crash.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner says a 22-year-old died as a result of a Saturday morning crash.

Codrick Bass, from Summerville, was pronounced dead at a hospital as a result of the crash, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle at 1:10 a.m. Saturday.

A 2017 Dodge truck traveling west ran off the right side of the road. The truck hit a fence, then a building and eventually hit a tree, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Pye says this crash is still under investigation.

