Driver identified in single-vehicle Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner says a 22-year-old died as a result of a Saturday morning crash.

Codrick Bass, from Summerville, was pronounced dead at a hospital as a result of the crash, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle at 1:10 a.m. Saturday.

A 2017 Dodge truck traveling west ran off the right side of the road. The truck hit a fence, then a building and eventually hit a tree, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Pye says this crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.