Evidence points to N. Charleston shooting being justified, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one person is dead after a shooting on North Atlantic Boulevard Monday morning.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says an officer was patrolling the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. when he heard a gunshot in the area.

Officers found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say the 18-year-old suspect was still on scene, and he was detained. Officials say the incident is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

Police say right now evidence points to this being a justified shooting.

