Man dies after accident on boat in Cooper River, coroner says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a 35-year-old man was killed after an accident on a ship in the Cooper River.

Jayson Nieto, from the Philippines, died after a rope he was working with struck him in the chest causing him to go into cardiac arrest, Deputy Chief Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Hartwell said Nieto was on a ship in the river Wednesday when the accident occured.

Nieto was pronounced dead at the North Charleston Ports Terminal on Remount Road.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Ports Police, city of Charleston Marine Patrol, Charleston County EMS, United States Coast Guard and Charleston County Coroner’s Office all responded to the incident.

