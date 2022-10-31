Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Caroline’s Aloha Bar, Philly’s, and Ladles Soups West Ashley all announced closings over the past two weeks after the three restaurants were open for ten years or longer.

The decision to close includes personal reasons for some businesses, but all three were dealing with inflation, rising food costs and employee shortages.

Caroline’s Aloha Bar in West Ashley was open for 18 years and closes on November 12. Owner Jennifer Kulick shared after the bar manager, Caroline, passed away in 2020, the restaurant never regained the same energy.

“It’s just kind of was one of those things where it has is given us everything it can give us. Everything has its time and day, and we will miss it definitely,” Kulick said. “It never used to be that it was hard to get front of the house staff, servers, bartenders, hosts, and now it’s even challenging to get those staff members.”

Open for 15 years, Ladles in West Ashley will close on Thursday. Owner Corey Hall said it’s no secret that the last few years have been really hard on restaurants.

“The bottom line is the end game is all just numbers,” Hall said. “You lose touch with the customers a little bit, you don’t have the freedom to play with the menu items like you used to. So that certainly plays a factor into it.

With businesses throughout the country struggling to find employees, Jon Nicklas, market manager at Hire Dynamic, explained why restaurants may be feeling the pressure right now.

“Restaurants and bars are really targeting the same type of applicants that an entry-level kind of warehouse worker position is and that market is just really starved for talent right now.” Nicklas said. “It comes down to, what can you do to get people in the doors?”

Philly’s in Summerville closed on October 24 after serving the area for 32 years. Owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“Except for my father’s obituary, this is probably the hardest thing I have ever written,” Castellucci wrote, saying that the restaurant has been a place where they watched kids grow up, start families and then bring in their own children over the last 32 years.

Fans of the three restaurants have displayed reactions to the news on social media and by showing up to the businesses for one last time.

“We’re sad to leave. We’re sad to say goodbye to a lot of our customers. There have been a few wet eyes with some regulars in here throughout the day and there’s more to come throughout the next few days.” Hall said.

As for advice to other business owners, Nicklas suggests to try something different.

“Do things you haven’t done before. Whether that’s recruiting people in a different way, utilizing a staffing company, putting in a referral bonus or some kind of incentive, or offering flexible shifts or different hours to give people greater flexibility. That’s really what people are looking for right now,” he said.

While understanding that some regulars are upset about the decisions, Kulick asks everyone to reflect on the positive memories made.

“These are hard decisions we all have to make and there’s usually a lot of money lost, because we do everything we can to keep it going,” she said. There’s a lot of heartbreak and there’s a lot of emotional investment. When we close or places close, remember there’s people behind it.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.