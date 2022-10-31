Spotty shower, warmer for Halloween and Trick-or-Treating!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FINALLY a return to some sunshine and warmer weather after a cloudy, chilly and wet weekend across the Lowcountry. We expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. We can’t rule out one or two showers today but most of the day will be dry. A spotty shower is possible this evening as the kids head out trick-or-treating but most of you will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s by late in the evening. We expect a fairly dry and warmer than average week with high temperatures between 75-80°.

HALLOWEEN: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 79.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 77.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 76.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 80.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.