SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Spotty shower, warmer for Halloween and Trick-or-Treating!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FINALLY a return to some sunshine and warmer weather after a cloudy, chilly and wet weekend across the Lowcountry. We expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. We can’t rule out one or two showers today but most of the day will be dry. A spotty shower is possible this evening as the kids head out trick-or-treating but most of you will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s by late in the evening. We expect a fairly dry and warmer than average week with high temperatures between 75-80°.

HALLOWEEN: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 79.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 77.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 76.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 80.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police responded early Sunday morning to a shooting that sent four people to the...
4 teens wounded in early-morning shooting at Charleston apartment complex
Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon.
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
Colleton County High School’s band says one of its student members died unexpectedly.
Colleton County High School mourns student, band member
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality following a traffic stop in...
Man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26 had active arrest warrants, deputies say
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
VIDEO: Your nighttime forecast
VIDEO: Your nighttime forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Warmer Halloween on the way!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast