Sunday night earthquake recorded near Elgin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a “microearthquake” hit the Midlands Sunday night.

The quake occurred at 9:33 p.m., nine miles south-southeast of Elgin.

Officials say it measured as a 2.45 magnitude quake.

Because of the low magnitude and intensity, this was considered to be a microearthquake, according to South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

USGS confirms a 2.45 magnitude earthquake centered 9 miles SSE of Elgin, occurring at 9:33 p.m. this evening (10-30-22).

