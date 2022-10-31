SC Lottery
Sunday night earthquake recorded near Elgin

The quake occurred at 9:33 p.m., nine miles south-southeast of Elgin.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a “microearthquake” hit the Midlands Sunday night.

Officials say it measured as a 2.45 magnitude quake.

Because of the low magnitude and intensity, this was considered to be a microearthquake, according to South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

