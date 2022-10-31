Volunteers needed for clean-up event along downtown bus route

SC Lottery
Saturday, CARTA and Keep Charleston Beautiful are encouraging the community to come out and join them in their clean-up along bus route 20.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two organizations are partnering to put on a first-of-its-kind clean-up event along King Street, and officials say they are looking for volunteers to make the clean-up possible.

Saturday, CARTA and Keep Charleston Beautiful are encouraging the community to come out and join them in their clean-up along bus route 20. 

According to CARTA, Route 20, stretches from Mount Pleasant to Chalmers Street in downtown Charleston and is one of CARTA’s longest-running and most popular routes.

Mike Seekings, CARTA’s Board Chairman, said they hope this clean-up will help create a positive rider experience.

Volunteers will meet at the downtown Food Lion at 1015 King Street. The clean-up runs from 9 to 11 a.m. and all cleaning supplies will be provided.

Seekings said this event would make a great day to show some civic pride.

“Come on out and join us, it will actually be a lot of fun. It’s always great to get people together and take a look around and say, ‘what we’ve just done made our community better than before we started,” Seekings said.

Members of the public are invited to come out and participate. For the link to sign up, click here.

