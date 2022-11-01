SC Lottery
2 dead, child injured in Colleton County crash, highway patrol says

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Colleton County Monday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Colleton County Monday night.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Hiers Corner Road, south of Walterboro, according to Master Trooper James Miller.

The highway patrol says a 1999 Ford Mustang was traveling north when the car left the roadway, went into the ditch, struck a utility box and rolled.

Officials say the driver and front seat passenger were pronounced dead. A juvenile in the backseat was transported to the Colleton Medical Center by EMS.

Miller says no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the victims at a later date.

