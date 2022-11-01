SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

67-year-old hiker found alive after missing for several days at national park

Rescue crews have found lost hiker Clinton “Preston” Smith after he went missing last week on a...
Rescue crews have found lost hiker Clinton “Preston” Smith after he went missing last week on a trail in the Buffalo National River.(KY3)
By Noah Tucker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCA, Ark. (KY3/Gray News) - Officials in Arkansas say search and rescue crews have found a lost hiker.

KY3 reports rescuers were able to locate 67-year-old Clinton “Preston” Smith Tuesday afternoon after going missing from a hike at the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in the Buffalo National River on Oct. 27.

Crews said they found Smith about 2.5 miles from the trail along with his vehicle at the trailhead.

According to rescue crews, the 67-year-old was able to speak to them when they found him. They delivered first aid, food and water.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said Smith was found with no significant injuries.

Crews said the team had previously searched the area, but his movement made it difficult for them to locate him.

Authorities said the terrain around Buffalo National River could be rugged and steep. According to rangers, off-trail travel is often dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 56-year-old man who deputies say jumped...
Coroner IDs man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26
Open businesses in West Ashley as fan favorite restaurants close.
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry
Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says officers were called to the...
Coroner identifies victim in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting
Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon.
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a 35-year-old man was killed after an accident on a...
Man dies after accident on boat in Cooper River, coroner says

Latest News

Police in Denver, Colorado, said six people were shot Tuesday, and that one victim died.
Police: 1 killed, 5 wounded in Denver shooting
A video in North Dakota shows trick-or-treaters paying it forward by helping fill an empty...
CUTE VIDEO: Trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl on Halloween night
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on ‘suicide mission’
A video in North Dakota shows trick-or-treaters paying it forward by helping fill an empty...
trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl
The North Charleston Police Department says Rivers Avenue is back open after a gas leak shut...
Rivers Ave. back open after reported gas leak, police say