SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

77-year-old Dorchester Co. man facing criminal sexual conduct charges

Deputies in Dorchester County say a 77-year-old man has been arrested on criminal sexual...
Deputies in Dorchester County say a 77-year-old man has been arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges.(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Dorchester County say a 77-year-old man has been arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges.

Eddie Lee Morris, from Branchville, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Lt. Rick Carson says the charges stem from 1998 or 1999 when the victim was a small child.

According to a police report, the victim was between 4 and 5 years old and stayed with Morris after the death of her mother when the incident occurred.

The victim told deputies she was coming forward because she did not want it to happen to another child, the report states.

Carson says the investigation led to the discovery of another incident in another state.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on this incident or other incidents to contact detectives at 843-832-0350. They are also encouraging anyone who might have been a victim of this type of crime to come forward and speak with them.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 56-year-old man who deputies say jumped...
Coroner IDs man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26
Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says officers were called to the...
Coroner identifies victim in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting
Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon.
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a 35-year-old man was killed after an accident on a...
Man dies after accident on boat in Cooper River, coroner says
Open businesses in West Ashley as fan favorite restaurants close.
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry

Latest News

The Medical University of South Carolina said they not only want to increase screening...
MUSC research program to increase lung cancer screenings, analyze genetic risk markers in Black population
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC research program to increase lung cancer screenings, analyze genetic risk markers in Black population
With this map people will be able to pinpoint community gardens, food pantries, or even farmers...
State health officials expanding food access map to Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: State health officials expanding food access map to Charleston