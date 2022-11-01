77-year-old Dorchester Co. man facing criminal sexual conduct charges

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Dorchester County say a 77-year-old man has been arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges.

Eddie Lee Morris, from Branchville, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Lt. Rick Carson says the charges stem from 1998 or 1999 when the victim was a small child.

According to a police report, the victim was between 4 and 5 years old and stayed with Morris after the death of her mother when the incident occurred.

The victim told deputies she was coming forward because she did not want it to happen to another child, the report states.

Carson says the investigation led to the discovery of another incident in another state.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on this incident or other incidents to contact detectives at 843-832-0350. They are also encouraging anyone who might have been a victim of this type of crime to come forward and speak with them.

