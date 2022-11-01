Charleston Veterans Day Parade to honor those who've served Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The annual Veterans Day Parade will pay tribute to Lowcountry veterans on Sunday afternoon.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System will host the event for the 22nd year to honor and thank Lowcountry veterans of every generation who have served the nation during times of peace and war.

The parade will feature historic military vehicles, motorcycle groups, and veteran service organization floats.

Joe Lysaght will serve as Grand Marshal.

Opening remarks begin at 12:50 p.m. at the corner of Market Street and East Bay Street with a welcome address from Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System Director Scott R. Isaacks.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will also speak, followed by a performance of the national anthem by the Laing Middle School chorus.

A C-17 Globemaster III will fly over from Joint Base Charleston’s 437th Airlift Wing.

The parade will then begin at 1 p.m. at Concord and Market Streets. The parade route takes participants west on Market Street to East Bay Street, then south on East Bay to Broad Street, then west on Broad Street to Colonial Lake where it ends.

