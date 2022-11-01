Charleston waterkeeper shares 2022 water quality test results

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Every week during the summer, the Charleston Waterkeeper tests water samples throughout the Lowcountry and reports bacteria levels so people can plan their activities around where it is safe to swim and enjoy nature.

Testing goes from May to October to not only report water safety information to swimmer, but to track trends in the Lowcountry.

Overall, 75% of the samples in 2022 passed the state standard for safe and clean water. Charleston Waterkeeper Andrew Wunderley says that’s around the normal average for the area. In 2021, the failure rate was 31% and in 2022 it did drop slightly to 25%.

“It’s important to understand what we’re talking about. We’re talking about things like tuberculosis and cholera and staff and vibrio - some really nasty things that can get you pretty sick if you’re not paying attention to the data,” Charleston Waterkeeper Andrew Wunderley says.

Wunderley says the state standard for safe recreational use is 104 colony forming units of bacteria per 100 milliliters. They test a variety of areas, and he says the numbers show urban and suburban areas fail more often than rural ones.

“That’s because all that impervious surface doesn’t allow the water to filter through wetlands. doesn’t allow the water to filter through the ground. It runs off dirty and polluted right into the nearest creek or river where it causes bacteria levels to spike,” Wunderley says.

Charleston is known for its water and wildlife and that’s what drives Chris Crolley’s educational and conservation efforts through Coastal Expeditions. The group offers guided and self-guided water tours and has a foundation dedicated to environmental education and preservation.

“We take we take school kids out on that boat and they just love it. It makes me so, so happy and so energized to see the kids learning about the about nature and being active outside and learning things,” Crolley says.

Crolley calls Charleston a ‘water town’ full of ‘eco gems.’ He believes the work to monitor and preserve clean water is essential to the future of the area.

“We swim in the creek. You know, we surf at the beach. We access the water as the medium to move from one place to another as, as humans have been doing in this part of the world for thousands of years. And to keep track of the health of our water, the very health of our water, I can’t think of a more important watchdog job,” Crolley says.

Wunderley mentioned how Mount Pleasant is applying for a grant to remove potentially harmful septic tanks from near Shem Creek and, how Charleston County and city formed a clean water task force on James Island as ways this data drives work in the area.

“And that task force is working to upgrade water and sewer infrastructure. But it’s also working to educate the public about what the public can do to protect water quality in James Allen Creek. And so those efforts are all built upon our datasets about when and where it’s safe because swimming. So, it’s not just data for data’s sake. It’s data because it drives action for clean water,” Wunderley says.

Hot spots for bacteria and pathogen pollution from the 2022 report include Filbin Creek, James Island Creek 2 and Shem Creek 3.

At Filbin Creek, bacterial levels exceeded the state standard for 100% of the tests of the 2022 sample season as opposed to 96% percent of the 2021 season. Wanderley says that means from May to October, he reported it was not safe to use the area for water activities.

James Island Creek 2 failed 80% of the 2022 sample season, down from 84% the year before.

Shem Creek 3 also dropped from an 84% fail rate last year to an 80% fail rate in 2022. However, Wunderley says the results remained extremely high in terms of the numbers of bacteria and pathogen cultures in the water.

Wunderley says the Clark Sound at Oceanview Drive and the Wando River at the Daniel Island’s Children’s Park samples passed the safety standard 100% of the time in 2022. Both sites tested well last year, with a 96% pass rate in 2021.

