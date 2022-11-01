SC Lottery
Clyburn, EPA to discuss SC electric school bus grants in Orangeburg

South Carolina school districts received a total of $58 million in federal funding from the EPA's Clean Electric School Bus Program.(Live 5/File)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry school districts received grants as part of the Environments Protection Agency’s Clean Electric School Bus Program.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina) and State Superintendent Molly Spearman will be joined by Orangeburg County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster and representatives from the EPA to discuss the impacts of those grants on Tuesday.

Nearly 400 school districts across the country were awarded close to $1 billion for buses powered by propane, electricity or compressed natural gas. South Carolina’s share of that figure totaled $58 million.

The Orangeburg County School District and the Georgetown County School District each received $6.32 million in grants after both districts requested 16 electric school buses each. Dorchester School District Four received $3.16 million after a request for eight electric school buses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The event is scheduled to begin at noon.

