Colleton County fires head football coach Kris Howell

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County has fired head football coach Kris Howell after 2 seasons the coach confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the district would only confirm that the school is in search of a new head coach and wouldn’t comment on Howell’s status with the county.

Howell said in an e-mail that he was fired by the school superintendent on Tuesday morning.

The coach went just 1-14 in his 2 seasons with the Cougars going 0-5 in an abbreviated year in 2021 due to the pandemic and 1-9 in 2022. Colleton County ended the season with 6 straight losses including going winless in region play.

Before being named head coach in February of 2021, Howell spent 4 seasons as the school’s offensive coordinator. Before that he spent time at Calhoun County, Green Sea Floyds, Pendleton, Wren, East Clarendon and Southampton.

