Coroner identifies victim in N. Atlantic Blvd shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a North Charleston shooting early Monday morning.

Ray Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says an officer was patrolling the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 31 when he heard a gunshot in the area.

Officers found Brown with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Jacobs said the 18-year-old suspect was still on scene, and he was detained.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.

