DD2 implementing clear bag policy for sporting events

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two is implementing a clear bag policy for sporting events beginning Tuesday.

The new policy also limits the size and type of bags that are allowed into the district’s athletic events.

The new policy limits bags to clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. A full breakdown of the type and size limitations can be found on the district’s website.

Officials say exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after they have been inspected.

The district says the move is an effort to provide a safer environment and expedite fan entry into events.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.